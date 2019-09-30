The Dance Around Quid Pro Quo
The latest in the whistleblower scandal.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Dahlia Lithwick, friend of the pod and host of Slate podcast Amicus, about everything happening with the Ukraine whistleblower debacle, quid pro quo, and abuse of power in the workplace.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.