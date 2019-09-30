Trumpcast

The Dance Around Quid Pro Quo

The latest in the whistleblower scandal.

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Dahlia Lithwick, friend of the pod and host of Slate podcast Amicus, about everything happening with the Ukraine whistleblower debacle, quid pro quo, and abuse of power in the workplace.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.