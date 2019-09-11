Decoding the Mystery of Jim Mattis
What’s realistic to expect of him and other figures in this administration?
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser about dropping in on Jim Mattis’ book tour, the worldviews of figures like Mattis and Rod Rosenstein, and not taking the reality stars of the Trump administration seriously. Finally, what Trump did in August.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.
Further reading
Susan Glasser in the New Yorker: “James Mattis Doesn’t Want to Talk About the President”