Trumpcast

Decoding the Mystery of Jim Mattis

What’s realistic to expect of him and other figures in this administration?

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser about dropping in on Jim Mattis’ book tour, the worldviews of figures like Mattis and Rod Rosenstein, and not taking the reality stars of the Trump administration seriously. Finally, what Trump did in August.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

Further reading

Susan Glasser in the New Yorker: “James Mattis Doesn’t Want to Talk About the President