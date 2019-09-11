Virginia Heffernan talks to the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser about dropping in on Jim Mattis’ book tour, the worldviews of figures like Mattis and Rod Rosenstein, and not taking the reality stars of the Trump administration seriously. Finally, what Trump did in August.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

