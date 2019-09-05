Humor, Trump, and the Patriarchy
Deciphering toxic humor in the Trump era.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to comedian John Fugelsang about men and problematic humor during the #MeToo movement, the excuse of “political correctness,” mansplaining, Donald Trump, atheism, and his new off-Broadway show Laughing Liberally.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.