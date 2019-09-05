Trumpcast

Humor, Trump, and the Patriarchy

Deciphering toxic humor in the Trump era.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to comedian John Fugelsang about men and problematic humor during the #MeToo movement, the excuse of “political correctness,” mansplaining, Donald Trump, atheism, and his new off-Broadway show Laughing Liberally.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.