Urgent Concern: This Unambiguously Constitutes an Impeachable Offense
Gaining insight into the whistleblower situation.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Susan Hennessey, of Lawfare and the Brookings Institution, about why President Donald Trump’s reported pleas to Ukraine to help him rough up Joe Biden constitute an impeachable offense.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.