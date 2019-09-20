Trumpcast

Urgent Concern: This Unambiguously Constitutes an Impeachable Offense

Gaining insight into the whistleblower situation.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Susan Hennessey, of Lawfare and the Brookings Institution, about why President Donald Trump’s reported pleas to Ukraine to help him rough up Joe Biden constitute an impeachable offense.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.