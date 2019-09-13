Bolton and Mattis Are Not White Horses
Why don’t former key Trump administration figures tell us what they know?
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to information and political analyst Molly McKew about why we’re not getting more vital information from those leaving the Trump administration, institutional erosion, the administration’s lack of honorable men, lessons from Russia, and what McKew’s doing at the Oslo Freedom Forum in Taiwan.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from June Thomas.