Bolton and Mattis Are Not White Horses

Why don’t former key Trump administration figures tell us what they know?

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to information and political analyst Molly McKew about why we’re not getting more vital information from those leaving the Trump administration, institutional erosion, the administration’s lack of honorable men, lessons from Russia, and what McKew’s doing at the Oslo Freedom Forum in Taiwan.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from June Thomas.