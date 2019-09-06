Trumpcast

Backstage During the Scaramucci Redemption Tour

Some turnarounds take time.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Anthony Scaramucci, the infamous 11-day communications director for President Donald Trump in 2017, talks to Virginia Heffernan about his conversion from Trumpism; his politics and his relationship to power; growing up working-class; his wife, Diedre; and the real story behind missing the birth of his son.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering by Max Savage Levenson and Merritt Jacob.

Further Reading: Anthony Scaramucci: I Was Wrong About Trump. Here’s Why.” Washington Post