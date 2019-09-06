Backstage During the Scaramucci Redemption Tour

Anthony Scaramucci, the infamous 11-day communications director for President Donald Trump in 2017, talks to Virginia Heffernan about his conversion from Trumpism; his politics and his relationship to power; growing up working-class; his wife, Diedre; and the real story behind missing the birth of his son.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering by Max Savage Levenson and Merritt Jacob.

Further Reading: “Anthony Scaramucci: I Was Wrong About Trump. Here’s Why.” Washington Post