Backstage During the Scaramucci Redemption Tour
Some turnarounds take time.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Anthony Scaramucci, the infamous 11-day communications director for President Donald Trump in 2017, talks to Virginia Heffernan about his conversion from Trumpism; his politics and his relationship to power; growing up working-class; his wife, Diedre; and the real story behind missing the birth of his son.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering by Max Savage Levenson and Merritt Jacob.
Further Reading: “Anthony Scaramucci: I Was Wrong About Trump. Here’s Why.” Washington Post