The Hidden Fundamentalist Power in Washington
A little-known group called “the Family” wields enormous influence around the world.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to journalist Jeff Sharlet, author of The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power. Netflix recently released a documentary series based on his reporting.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan and Ethan Brooks, with help from Danielle Hewitt.