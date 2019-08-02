Trumpcast

What Dangers Could Loom Under John Ratcliffe?

National security pros are treading water.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Mieke Eoyang, vice president of Third Way’s National Security Program, about the realities of Dan Coats’ work while he was director of national intelligence and what could be in the future if John Ratcliffe gets the job. Then we figure out if Mieke is a Mueller report Vol. 1 or 2 person in our ongoing poll.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Danielle Hewitt.