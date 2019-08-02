What Dangers Could Loom Under John Ratcliffe?
National security pros are treading water.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Mieke Eoyang, vice president of Third Way’s National Security Program, about the realities of Dan Coats’ work while he was director of national intelligence and what could be in the future if John Ratcliffe gets the job. Then we figure out if Mieke is a Mueller report Vol. 1 or 2 person in our ongoing poll.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Danielle Hewitt.