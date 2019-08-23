Trumpcast

How Populist Messaging Obscures Conservative Policy

You don’t hear the phrase “capital gains” at Donald Trump rallies.

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to columnist Paul Waldman about how the Trump administration reconciles a fiscal policy that favors the rich with a populist message aimed at the working class.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan and Ethan Brooks, with help from Danielle Hewitt.