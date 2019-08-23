How Populist Messaging Obscures Conservative Policy
You don’t hear the phrase “capital gains” at Donald Trump rallies.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to columnist Paul Waldman about how the Trump administration reconciles a fiscal policy that favors the rich with a populist message aimed at the working class.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan and Ethan Brooks, with help from Danielle Hewitt.