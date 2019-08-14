Trumpcast

The Language Around Guns in America

It’s not what it was in the ’70s.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to A.C.
Valdez, editor of the Guns and America reporting initiative and former Trumpcast producer, about the way we talk about guns in the United States, how mass shootings are defined in media, strategies for de-escalating gun violence in gang situations vs.
terrorism, united toxic male weirdness, and more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.