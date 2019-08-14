The Language Around Guns in America
It’s not what it was in the ’70s.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to A.C.
Valdez, editor of the Guns and America reporting initiative and former Trumpcast producer, about the way we talk about guns in the United States, how mass shootings are defined in media, strategies for de-escalating gun violence in gang situations vs.
terrorism, united toxic male weirdness, and more.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.