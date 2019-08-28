Trumpcast

The Hacked Manafort Texts and #MeToo

What kept the wider media from talking about Manafort’s sex stuff.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Maya Gurantz, co-host of culture and politics podcast The Sauce, about the hacked Manafort texts, journalists’ efforts to confirm allegations, E. Jean Carroll, “do me” feminism, and #MeToo’s ability to free men from the patriarchy.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.

Further reading

Maya Gurantz, Los Angeles Review of Books: “Kompromat: Or, Revelations from the Unpublished Portions of Andrea Manafort’s Hacked Texts