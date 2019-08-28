The Hacked Manafort Texts and #MeToo

Virginia Heffernan talks to Maya Gurantz, co-host of culture and politics podcast The Sauce, about the hacked Manafort texts, journalists’ efforts to confirm allegations, E. Jean Carroll, “do me” feminism, and #MeToo’s ability to free men from the patriarchy.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.

