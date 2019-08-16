Virginia Heffernan talks to Vanessa Grigoriadis, host of the Ivanka Trump podcast Tabloid, about Ivanka’s lifestyle changes since her father came to office, life with Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s intelligence and bookishness, her relationship with New York high society, run-ins with Ivanka in real life, and how the rest of society relates to her.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.