Ivanka and the Reckoning of New York Society

Stories to give context to the weirdness of the first daughter.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Vanessa Grigoriadis, host of the Ivanka Trump podcast Tabloid, about Ivanka’s lifestyle changes since her father came to office, life with Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s intelligence and bookishness, her relationship with New York high society, run-ins with Ivanka in real life, and how the rest of society relates to her.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.