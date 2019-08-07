False Coherence and White Terrorism
We connect strange dots when things are too awful to make sense.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Jane Coaston, senior politics reporter at Vox, about our current bout of white terrorism, knowing versus understanding, why some groups lean on conspiracies and myths of the elite, the conservative argument of political correctness, and more.
