False Coherence and White Terrorism

We connect strange dots when things are too awful to make sense.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Jane Coaston, senior politics reporter at Vox, about our current bout of white terrorism, knowing versus understanding, why some groups lean on conspiracies and myths of the elite, the conservative argument of political correctness, and more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Daniel Schroeder.