Mr. Trump Goes to Biarritz
He mostly experienced G-7 by tweeting from his hotel room.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Eli Stokols, White House reporter for the Los Angeles Times—who is fresh from reporting on Donald Trump from the G-7 press pool—about how world leaders managed Trump now this time around, his G-7 specific “parade of lies,” and his usual lack of anything substantial to say.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.
