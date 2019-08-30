Virginia Heffernan talks to Eli Stokols, White House reporter for the Los Angeles Times—who is fresh from reporting on Donald Trump from the G-7 press pool—about how world leaders managed Trump now this time around, his G-7 specific “parade of lies,” and his usual lack of anything substantial to say.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.

Further reading

Eli Stokols, Los Angeles Times: “Trump Arrives for G-7 as Allies Brace for Disruption”