Mr. Trump Goes to Biarritz

He mostly experienced G-7 by tweeting from his hotel room.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Eli Stokols, White House reporter for the Los Angeles Times—who is fresh from reporting on Donald Trump from the G-7 press pool—about how world leaders managed Trump now this time around, his G-7 specific “parade of lies,” and his usual lack of anything substantial to say.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.

Eli Stokols, Los Angeles Times: “Trump Arrives for G-7 as Allies Brace for Disruption