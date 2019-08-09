Facing and Erasing White Terrorism
Can Donald Trump handle this issue responsibly?
Episode Notes
In an episode that originally aired as a Slate Plus exclusive on March 27, shortly after the horrendous attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, León Krauze talks to Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs and geopolitical reporter for the Washington Post, about white nationalism and white supremacy on social media, and what it might look like for President Donald Trump to handle these problems more responsibly.
Also featuring fresh Aug. 8 Trump tweets from John Di Domenico.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.