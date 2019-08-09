In an episode that originally aired as a Slate Plus exclusive on March 27, shortly after the horrendous attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, León Krauze talks to Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs and geopolitical reporter for the Washington Post, about white nationalism and white supremacy on social media, and what it might look like for President Donald Trump to handle these problems more responsibly.

Also featuring fresh Aug. 8 Trump tweets from John Di Domenico.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.