Trumpcast

Facing and Erasing White Terrorism

Can Donald Trump handle this issue responsibly?

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • León Krauze is a columnist for Slate and co-host of Trumpcast. He is a news anchor for Univision based in Los Angeles and a senior fellow at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership & Policy.

Follow

Episode Notes

In an episode that originally aired as a Slate Plus exclusive on March 27, shortly after the horrendous attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, León Krauze talks to Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs and geopolitical reporter for the Washington Post, about white nationalism and white supremacy on social media, and what it might look like for President Donald Trump to handle these problems more responsibly.

Also featuring fresh Aug. 8 Trump tweets from John Di Domenico.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.