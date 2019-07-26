Trumpcast

Which Mueller Report Volume Are You?

Your preference says something about you.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

What were former special counsel Robert Mueller’s intentions when he first set out to write the report?

Virginia Heffernan and Fordham Law professor Jed Shugerman break down the day of the Mueller testimony, which areas Mueller focused on over others, the magnitude of the testimony preamble given by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-C.A., and more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.