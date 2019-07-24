Bottle-Blond Clowns Take the Anglosphere
Boris Johnson trumps up the United Kingdom.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Washington Post columnist Brian Klaas about Boris Johnson, U.K. voters and Brexiteers, and conservative nostalgia.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.