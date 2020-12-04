Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism

The Tithes Are Turning: The GoFundMe Story

What happens when the “like” button is replaced by a click to donate.

Episode Notes

GoFundMe turned charitable giving into another form of social media. Should we be concerned that Silicon Valley is profiting off of our most selfless intentions?

Podcast production by Jess Miller, with help from Cleo Levin.

About the Show

Navigating the marketplace is the original choose-your-own adventure. Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism takes a company in the news, and looks at its history to figure out why it finds itself in its present circumstances. Host Seth Stevenson brings you stories you may not have heard about the brands that shape how you live and work. And whether they’ve succeeded or failed, these companies have been on more of an adventure than you may have imagined. All episodes

