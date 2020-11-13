The Shocking True Story of the National Enquirer
The rise and fall of a once formidable tabloid
Episode Notes
The National Enquirer played a large role in the 2016 election. Four years later, the paper has been merged with a company that sells corkscrews, umbrellas, and hand sanitizer, and its CEO has been ousted from his leadership role. What happened since its days of major scoops and supermarket dominance?
Podcast production by Jess Miller, with help from Cleo Levin and Asha Saluja.