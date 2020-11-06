Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism

Stroller Derby: UPPAbaby and the Battle for Sidewalk Supremacy

New customers are born every minute. How do you capture their parents’ 9 month window of attention?

For certain parents, a stroller isn’t just a product—it’s a lifestyle signifier. For the past 100 years or so, one stroller brand at a time seems to reign supreme, until it’s dethroned by the next up-and-comer. Right now, UPPAbaby is that “it” stroller. But with new customers being born every minute, how do they maintain a stronghold?

Podcast production by Jess Miller, with help from Madeline Ducharme and Cleo Levin.

Navigating the marketplace is the original choose-your-own adventure. Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism takes a company in the news, and looks at its history to figure out why it finds itself in its present circumstances. Host Seth Stevenson brings you stories you may not have heard about the brands that shape how you live and work. And whether they've succeeded or failed, these companies have been on more of an adventure than you may have imagined.

