Stroller Derby: UPPAbaby and the Battle for Sidewalk Supremacy
New customers are born every minute. How do you capture their parents’ 9 month window of attention?
Episode Notes
For certain parents, a stroller isn’t just a product—it’s a lifestyle signifier. For the past 100 years or so, one stroller brand at a time seems to reign supreme, until it’s dethroned by the next up-and-comer. Right now, UPPAbaby is that “it” stroller. But with new customers being born every minute, how do they maintain a stronghold?
Podcast production by Jess Miller, with help from Madeline Ducharme and Cleo Levin.