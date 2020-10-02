Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism

Brooks Brothers: A Button-Down Bankruptcy

As the suit goes, so goes the tie, the dress shirt, the pocket square, the entire business model.

Episode Notes

For more than a century, Brooks Brothers defined fashion for a certain kind of East Coast American elite. It’s been the clothier to nearly every U.S. president. So how did its madras start to bleed so badly?

Podcast production by Jess Miller, with help from Madeline Ducharme, Hannah Klein, and Cleo Levin.

About the Show

Navigating the marketplace is the original choose-your-own adventure. Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism takes a company in the news, and looks at its history to figure out why it finds itself in its present circumstances. Host Seth Stevenson brings you stories you may not have heard about the brands that shape how you live and work. And whether they’ve succeeded or failed, these companies have been on more of an adventure than you may have imagined. All episodes

