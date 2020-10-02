Brooks Brothers: A Button-Down Bankruptcy
As the suit goes, so goes the tie, the dress shirt, the pocket square, the entire business model.
Episode Notes
For more than a century, Brooks Brothers defined fashion for a certain kind of East Coast American elite. It’s been the clothier to nearly every U.S. president. So how did its madras start to bleed so badly?
Podcast production by Jess Miller, with help from Madeline Ducharme, Hannah Klein, and Cleo Levin.