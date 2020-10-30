Mama Don’t Take My Kodak Loan Away
Kodak revolutionized the way we take pictures. Could it solve a domestic drug shortage?
Episode Notes
Eastman Kodak revolutionized amateur photography, but after failing to embrace digital, it fell on hard times. Then a lifeline came in the form of a loan from the federal government—to make not cameras, but pharmaceuticals. It sent stock prices soaring … but also raised a lot of questions.
Podcast production by Jess Miller, with help from Madeline Ducharme and Cleo Levin.