Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism

Mama Don’t Take My Kodak Loan Away

Kodak revolutionized the way we take pictures. Could it solve a domestic drug shortage?

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Eastman Kodak revolutionized amateur photography, but after failing to embrace digital, it fell on hard times. Then a lifeline came in the form of a loan from the federal government—to make not cameras, but pharmaceuticals. It sent stock prices soaring … but also raised a lot of questions.

Podcast production by Jess Miller, with help from Madeline Ducharme and Cleo Levin.

About the Show

Navigating the marketplace is the original choose-your-own adventure. Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism takes a company in the news, and looks at its history to figure out why it finds itself in its present circumstances. Host Seth Stevenson brings you stories you may not have heard about the brands that shape how you live and work. And whether they’ve succeeded or failed, these companies have been on more of an adventure than you may have imagined. All episodes

Host

Follow