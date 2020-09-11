Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism

Fly the Unfriendly Skies: The Story of Ryanair

How one airline CEO found success in antagonizing his customers.

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary says things about customers and competitors that you wouldn’t expect him to get away with—but he does. He takes business risks that others wouldn’t dream of—and they almost always pay off. Now facing a global pandemic, will Ryanair’s signature “no-frills” model and its lightning-rod CEO weather the storm?

Podcast production by Jess Miller, with help from Madeline Ducharme, Hannah Klein, Cleo Levin, and Asha Saluja.

Navigating the marketplace is the original choose-your-own adventure. Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism takes a company in the news, and looks at its history to figure out why it finds itself in its present circumstances. Host Seth Stevenson brings you stories you may not have heard about the brands that shape how you live and work. And whether they’ve succeeded or failed, these companies have been on more of an adventure than you may have imagined. All episodes

