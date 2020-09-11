Fly the Unfriendly Skies: The Story of Ryanair
How one airline CEO found success in antagonizing his customers.
Episode Notes
Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary says things about customers and competitors that you wouldn’t expect him to get away with—but he does. He takes business risks that others wouldn’t dream of—and they almost always pay off. Now facing a global pandemic, will Ryanair’s signature “no-frills” model and its lightning-rod CEO weather the storm?
Podcast production by Jess Miller, with help from Madeline Ducharme, Hannah Klein, Cleo Levin, and Asha Saluja.