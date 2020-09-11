Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary says things about customers and competitors that you wouldn’t expect him to get away with—but he does. He takes business risks that others wouldn’t dream of—and they almost always pay off. Now facing a global pandemic, will Ryanair’s signature “no-frills” model and its lightning-rod CEO weather the storm?

