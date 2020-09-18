Queasy Rider: The Uncertain Future of Harley-Davidson
A gasoline-soaked symbol of America finds itself at a crossroads.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
There are few more iconic pieces of Americana than a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. But its singular Americanness—the thing that has kept the brand popular for decades—may now be a harbinger of its downfall.
Podcast production by Jess Miller, with help from Asha Saluja.