Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism

Croc of Ages: The Strange Staying Power of a Cheap, Ugly Clog.

The love it or hate it nature of a plastic shoe—the very thing that drove the brand to the edge of oblivion—might be the same thing that’s brought it back from the abyss.

Crocs once teetered on the verge of total ruin, but after a long, bumpy journey, the instantly recognizable plastic clogs are back. The fact that people hate them may very well be what saved them.

Podcast production by Jess Miller, with help from Madeline Ducharme, Hannah Klein, and Asha Saluja.

About the Show

Navigating the marketplace is the original choose-your-own adventure. Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism takes a company in the news, and looks at its history to figure out why it finds itself in its present circumstances. Host Seth Stevenson brings you stories you may not have heard about the brands that shape how you live and work. And whether they’ve succeeded or failed, these companies have been on more of an adventure than you may have imagined. All episodes

