Croc of Ages: The Strange Staying Power of a Cheap, Ugly Clog.
The love it or hate it nature of a plastic shoe—the very thing that drove the brand to the edge of oblivion—might be the same thing that’s brought it back from the abyss.
Episode Notes
Crocs once teetered on the verge of total ruin, but after a long, bumpy journey, the instantly recognizable plastic clogs are back. The fact that people hate them may very well be what saved them.
Podcast production by Jess Miller, with help from Madeline Ducharme, Hannah Klein, and Asha Saluja.