Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism

The Fortnite Founder: Tim Sweeney and Epic Games

How a kid with an Apple 2 computer became a video game billionaire.

Episode Notes

Epic Games changed the world of gaming with its smash hit, Fortnite. But for founder Tim Sweeney, Fortnite was a culmination of everything he had learned since he received his first computer at age 11.

Podcast production by Jess Miller and Asha Saluja.

