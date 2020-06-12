The Fortnite Founder: Tim Sweeney and Epic Games
How a kid with an Apple 2 computer became a video game billionaire.
Episode Notes
Epic Games changed the world of gaming with its smash hit, Fortnite. But for founder Tim Sweeney, Fortnite was a culmination of everything he had learned since he received his first computer at age 11.
Podcast production by Jess Miller and Asha Saluja.
