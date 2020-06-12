Epic Games changed the world of gaming with its smash hit, Fortnite. But for founder Tim Sweeney, Fortnite was a culmination of everything he had learned since he received his first computer at age 11.

Podcast production by Jess Miller and Asha Saluja.

