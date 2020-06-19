Kings of Consulting: McKinsey & Company
The world’s most prestigious consulting firm is also perhaps the most controversial.
Episode Notes
Since its founding in the 1920s, McKinsey has become the gold standard for management consulting. But as its business grew, so did America’s wealth gap. Is that a coincidence?
Podcast production by Heba Elorbany and Jess Miller with help from Asha Saluja.