Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism

Kings of Consulting: McKinsey & Company

The world’s most prestigious consulting firm is also perhaps the most controversial.

Episode Notes

Since its founding in the 1920s, McKinsey has become the gold standard for management consulting. But as its business grew, so did America’s wealth gap. Is that a coincidence?

Podcast production by Heba Elorbany and Jess Miller with help from Asha Saluja.

About the Show

Navigating the marketplace is the original choose-your-own adventure. Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism takes a company in the news, and looks at its history to figure out why it finds itself in its present circumstances. Host Seth Stevenson brings you stories you may not have heard about the brands that shape how you live and work. And whether they’ve succeeded or failed, these companies have been on more of an adventure than you may have imagined. All episodes