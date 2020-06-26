Thinking Inside the Box: The Story of Domino’s
They’ve been called a tech company that also sells pizza. But people are relying on their deliveries now more than ever.
Episode Notes
Its chief digital officer called it “an e-commerce company that sells pizza.” Tasters across the country once said its products tasted like cardboard. But by cornering the delivery business early on, Domino’s set itself up for success—a gamble that especially paid off once in-house dining went on pause.
Podcast production by Jess Miller, with help from Asha Saluja and Megan Kallstrom.