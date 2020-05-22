Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism

Floating Hellscapes: The Carnival Corporation

The biggest cruise ship company in the world has navigated its way through crisis after crisis. Now, it’s found itself at the center of a global pandemic.

For decades, Carnival Corporation has successfully sold affordable luxury to passengers, becoming the largest cruise ship business in the world.

The reason why a vacation at sea can be so inexpensive has to do with both the vision of Carnival’s founder and the historical origins of the cruise industry itself. But that affordability can also come with unpleasant consequences. Now, the entire industry’s future has been thrown into doubt by a deadly virus.

Cindel Pena was a passenger onboard Carnival’s headline-making “poop cruise.” Ross Klein is a cruise industry expert and professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland. Jim Walker is a Miami-based maritime lawyer and publisher of Cruise Law News.

Podcast production by Jess Miller and Asha Saluja.

About the Show

Navigating the marketplace is the original choose-your-own adventure. Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism takes a company in the news, and looks at its history to figure out why it finds itself in its present circumstances. Host Seth Stevenson brings you stories you may not have heard about the brands that shape how you live and work. And whether they’ve succeeded or failed, these companies have been on more of an adventure than you may have imagined. All episodes

Host

