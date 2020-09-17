Thirst Aid Kit

Good Night, and Good Thirst

It’s the end of the weekly podcast, but thirst never dies.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

And … SCENE.

We came, we ushered in a glorious age of elucidating female desire, coined a few salient expressions of desire, and poof, like magic, we were gone. That’s right, we did it, folks: We wrapped up Thirst Aid Kit as a weekly podcast. We thank you for your ears, your enthusiasm, your tweets, your drabbles, your Tumblr Asks, your marriage proposals (1) and your gifs. This final episode is a song of gratitude and pride. Two Black women talking about female desire, race, and culture week in, week out? Yeah, we did THAT. What a glorious few years.

But please, do not despair. This is just a perfect example of one door closing in a mansion full of other doors and windows. The weekly podcast is ending, but we remain. Keep an eye on our Twitter and Tumblr for updates on what we’re up to and where. This isn’t the end, but we will miss you. Stay thirsty; the world needs it. ♥️

In our Plus segment, we share just a few of the Thirst Objects we weren’t able to get to during the run of the show: Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, Aldis Hodge, Avan Jogia, and Rob Delaney. We couldn’t give them full episodes, but here are some quick tasty morsels to hint at what might have been.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You’ll find show notes and more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. You can contact us via email at thirstaidkit@slate.com.

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

