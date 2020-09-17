And … SCENE.

We came, we ushered in a glorious age of elucidating female desire, coined a few salient expressions of desire, and poof, like magic, we were gone. That’s right, we did it, folks: We wrapped up Thirst Aid Kit as a weekly podcast. We thank you for your ears, your enthusiasm, your tweets, your drabbles, your Tumblr Asks, your marriage proposals (1) and your gifs. This final episode is a song of gratitude and pride. Two Black women talking about female desire, race, and culture week in, week out? Yeah, we did THAT. What a glorious few years.

But please, do not despair. This is just a perfect example of one door closing in a mansion full of other doors and windows. The weekly podcast is ending, but we remain. Keep an eye on our Twitter and Tumblr for updates on what we’re up to and where. This isn’t the end, but we will miss you. Stay thirsty; the world needs it. ♥️

In our Plus segment, we share just a few of the Thirst Objects we weren’t able to get to during the run of the show: Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, Aldis Hodge, Avan Jogia, and Rob Delaney. We couldn’t give them full episodes, but here are some quick tasty morsels to hint at what might have been.

