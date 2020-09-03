Thirst is a broad church—did you know that? Which is why we can cackle like dirty aunties at filthy innuendos but also relish the pure PG-13 sweetness of a show like Sweet Magnolias. *Stefon from SNL voice* This show has everything: the long-term female friendship of Helen, Maddie, and Dana Sue PLUS smouldering looks between exes, the exploration of something new after a drought, on-off entanglements that cancel out good judgment, all wrapped in a SFW picnic basket of subtle, Southern thirst-language and behaviour. We break down what the show gets right, and why we are craving it so much in 2020.

Our Plus segment brings back “Explain Yourself” with special guest (and former TAK producer) TK Dutes. TK breaks down her love for Sampha and Niecy Nash, but she didn’t have to do much to convince us to feel the same way.

