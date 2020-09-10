Thirst Aid Kit

A Bottle of Matthew Rhys-ling

He’s Welsh, he’s Russian, he’s American … he’s bae.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Matthew Rhys’ energy is complex and layered, like a roasted pepper: There’s spice, there’s heat, and there’s smoke. In Rhys, there is a balance of all our favorite things—superb eye and face acting, characters that know how to yearn, tightly coiled power in a stern shell, and talent as deep as a Welsh valley. We talk about his career-defining work as a weary spy on The Americans, his turn as an older Mr. Darcy in Death Comes To Pemberley, his laughter on The Wine Show and Archer, and so much more besides. Top notes of Château Rhys are: intense knowingness and barely banked passion. Pour us a glass, and leave the bottle.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Nichole makes Bim break down something that has escaped her all these years: the appeal of Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy and Pride and Prejudice itself. Bim, despite being shocked to her marrow, obliges.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, and more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. You can also send us your drabbles by emailing thirstaidkit@slate.com.

