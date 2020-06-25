We always had an eye on John Boyega, but for a slew of reasons conditions never quite felt … right. Until now. Now we want to talk about how he’s grown his hair, has been unburdened by a Disney contract, and is finally experiencing the kind of glow up that comes with learning from your mistakes and being given room to grow into your Yoruba destiny.

Plus! Fanfic Wars makes its triumphant post-hiatus return, and Nichole’s entry is a straight-up murder attempt. Damn.

In our Thirst Ais Kit Plus segment this week, we’re talking about a “One Time Fancy,” and this time it’s … Kumail Nanjiani. We saw The Lovebirds on Netflix, and now we kinda … sorta … almost? fancy him. It’s a confusing time, y’all.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan.