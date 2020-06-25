Thirst Aid Kit

The Adventure Known as John Boyega

One of our space boyfriends has been biding his time — and we love the results.

We always had an eye on John Boyega, but for a slew of reasons conditions never quite felt … right. Until now. Now we want to talk about how he’s grown his hair, has been unburdened by a Disney contract, and is finally experiencing the kind of glow up that comes with learning from your mistakes and being given room to grow into your Yoruba destiny.

Plus! Fanfic Wars makes its triumphant post-hiatus return, and Nichole’s entry is a straight-up murder attempt. Damn.

In our Thirst Ais Kit Plus segment this week, we’re talking about a “One Time Fancy,” and this time it’s … Kumail Nanjiani. We saw The Lovebirds on Netflix, and now we kinda … sorta … almost? fancy him. It’s a confusing time, y’all.

About the Show

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

Hosts

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

