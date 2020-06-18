Jason Mantzoukas? In the virtual Thirst studio? We did it for you! We decided to come back with a bang, and there’s none bangier than Mr M. Let’s see. We discovered Jason’s love for romcoms, dogs, and … Bim! Is this the start of something beautiful? Listen to find out.

In this week’s Slate Plus segment, we were inspired by the dichotomy of Jason Mantzoukas’ incredibly organized closet and the wild characters he often plays to think about our fave buttoned-up men on TV—Inspector Murdoch (Murdoch Mysteries), Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead)—and how they only really let loose in front of the people they love.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, gifs, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. Remember, you can send us your own (short) drabbles by emailing thirstaidkit@slate.com.