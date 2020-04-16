Thirst Aid Kit

No Chill with Yahya and Simu

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Simu Liu inspire us to REALLY rev up our Thirst machines….

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

About the Show

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

Hosts

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

Episode Notes

For a long time, it’s felt like superpowers only went to lantern-jawed white men… but if we urge you to consider two up-and-coming Thirst Objects: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II—who started his comic book adaptation career as a villain in Aquaman before donning the blue paint of Watchmen’s Dr. Manhattan—and Simu Liu, who went from Toronto car rental outfit in Kim’s Convenience to “master of kung fu” Shang-Chi in the upcoming Marvel movie. Sure, representation matters etc. but it’s important to note that these two are tall drinks of water and we want several sips.

In this week’s Slate Plus, we’re joined by multi-hyphenate award-winning author and editor Roxane Gay, tackling Channing Tatum in “Explain Yourself”… Roxane is working on a couple projects with Channing, and the thing is, we’re already kinda onboard, so it’s more of a “tell us more” than “tell us why.” It’s a good time.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, gifs and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. Remember, you can send us your own (short) drabbles by emailing thirstaidkit@slate.com.