Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

We’re going on hiatus! But before we go, we spend a little time with our favorite TV couples from our quarantine binge rewatches. You know, the ones that make us blush or sigh or yearn. So shoutout to Leslie and Ben from Parks & Recreation, as well as Ruby and Stan from Good Girls, and from New Girl, a twofer: Nick and Jess, of course, but also Schmidt and Cece, whose love affair was perfectly breadcrumbed across seasons.

In this week’s Slate Plus, it’s the triumphant return of dear friend of the show, Gena-mour Barrett. She’s filthy and hilarious, so we brought her back to talk a little more about the animated characters she thinks are hot: Thanos and Guy, the “dark-skinned bison” from BoJack Horseman. Plus, we give her a new toon-boo to lust after.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, gifs, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. You can send us your own (short) drabbles or adoring fanmail at thirstaidkit@slate.com.