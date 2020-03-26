Maddie and David. Will and Alicia. Ichabod and Abbie. Brennan and Booth. Moonlighting, The Good Wife, Sleepy Hollow, and Bones all showed us the magic of UST—Unresolved Sexual Tension. In most of these examples, we got the kissing (and more) we’d been craving, and these TV shows knew how to string us along until we thought we’d die from longing. That’s the hallmark of a job well done—transferring the desire of a show’s leading couple to its audience. In this episode dedicated to ultimate UST, we talk about what works and what doesn’t; what happens when the resolution is everything we could want … and when we’re denied.

In this week’s Slate Plus, it’s Nichole’s turn in the court of “Explain Yourself.” She breaks down her attraction to Irish crooner Hozier, but Bim is a hard juror to convince.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, gifs, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. Remember, you can send us your own (short) drabbles by emailing thirstaidkit@slate.com.