This week’s guest was once in her underwear on a billboard in Brooklyn, but that’s the least of her accomplishments. Writer and podcast host Ashley C. Ford joined us in the studio to talk about her most pressing Thirst Objects: Chris Pine, Sam Elliott, and Marshawn Lynch. Our conversation was full of laughs, “yeeks” (that’s buttcheeks to the rest of us), American beef, and how a healthy disregard for authority is super hot. It got so good that we decided to forgo Fanfic Wars for bonus thirsting you won’t want to miss.

In this week’s Slate Plus segment, we’re talking about the importance of physical touch. From parental hugs to romantic clutches, we discuss the significance of hands: their size and placement, how a grasp can signal tenderness or dominance, care and support. We also cover the delicate issue of cleanliness.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan.