Thirst Aid Kit

The Emotional Intelligence of Brian Tyree Henry

His urgent performances keep us enthralled.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

Episode Notes

When it comes to having the range, there is one man in particular who hits all the high notes—Brian Tyree Henry can make you feel joy, despair, camaraderie, pleasure, or pain. And he can do it on stage, on TV, and on film. How can one man contain all these multitudes? We reckon it’s down to high emotional intelligence, a voice that soothes the belly, and every inch of his 6’ 2” frame.

In this week’s Slate Plus segment, we break down a High-Priority Thirst Item: The Henley. Why does every male celebrity wear this shirt? Where does it come from, and why does it make us so … thirsty?

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, gifs, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. Remember, you can send us your own (short) drabbles by emailing thirstaidkit@slate.com.