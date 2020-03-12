The Emotional Intelligence of Brian Tyree Henry
His urgent performances keep us enthralled.
Episode Notes
When it comes to having the range, there is one man in particular who hits all the high notes—Brian Tyree Henry can make you feel joy, despair, camaraderie, pleasure, or pain. And he can do it on stage, on TV, and on film. How can one man contain all these multitudes? We reckon it’s down to high emotional intelligence, a voice that soothes the belly, and every inch of his 6’ 2” frame.
In this week’s Slate Plus segment, we break down a High-Priority Thirst Item: The Henley. Why does every male celebrity wear this shirt? Where does it come from, and why does it make us so … thirsty?
Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, gifs, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. Remember, you can send us your own (short) drabbles by emailing thirstaidkit@slate.com.