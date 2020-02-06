Next Stop: Penn Badgley
Tell us your inner monologue, Penn.
Episode Notes
Somehow, Penn Badgley’s turn as sneering killer Joe Goldberg on Netflix’s You has recently made him the Internet’s sort-of boyfriend … but our interest in Penn is older and more complex than that! We went deep on what makes his sly looks to camera so compelling, the power of a deep voice, and why Nichole is powerless against his general “stop-motion Christmas puppet” energy.
On Slate Plus, we introduce a brand new segment, “Explain Yourself.” This week, we’re joined by podcast king (Pineapple Studios’ Unhappy Hour) and all around excellent person Matt Bellassai as we ask him to explain his long term Thirst Object, Harry Styles
Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, gifs, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. If the spirit moves you, send us your own drabbles by emailing thirstaidkit@slate.com.
Podcast production by Cher Vincent.