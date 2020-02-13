Thirst Aid Kit

Blair Underwood: The Most Charming Man in the World

We interviewed Blair Underwood—and yes, we’re (still) in love.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire?

Blair Underwood is a multi-generational snack: he’s been hot for so long, it’s kind of unreal. He’s currently starring on Broadway in A Soldier’s Play, so he popped into the studio to talk about that—and plenty more besides: Why he loves playing bad guys, navigating and negotiating your worth, and the most disturbing fanmail of his career. Plus we asked him about putting on a watch … :eyes emoji:

On Slate Plus this week, we talk about one specific “Premium Thirst Item”: the white oxford shirt. If you grew up at a certain point in time, you’ll know what that shirt means, especially when worn by a woman the morning after. We explore what it signifies in culture, how it came to mean all that, and why we think it’s hot.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, gifs, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. If the spirit moves you, send us your own drabbles by emailing thirstaidkit@slate.com.