Blair Underwood is a multi-generational snack: he’s been hot for so long, it’s kind of unreal. He’s currently starring on Broadway in A Soldier’s Play, so he popped into the studio to talk about that—and plenty more besides: Why he loves playing bad guys, navigating and negotiating your worth, and the most disturbing fanmail of his career. Plus we asked him about putting on a watch … :eyes emoji:

On Slate Plus this week, we talk about one specific “Premium Thirst Item”: the white oxford shirt. If you grew up at a certain point in time, you’ll know what that shirt means, especially when worn by a woman the morning after. We explore what it signifies in culture, how it came to mean all that, and why we think it’s hot.

