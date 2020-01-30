Thirst Aid Kit

TAK Takes Sundance

Daniel Dae Kim and Kendrick Sampson turn up the heat in Park City.

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

Episode Notes

From Lost to Hawaii Five-O, Daniel Dae Kim is all talent and cheeky smiles. He joins the hosts of Thirst Aid Kit to discuss the premiere of Blast Beat, what it’s like to be discarded for Keanu Reeves and Randall Park, being trapped on the Lost island, and what it means to see himself as a Thirst Object.

You may know Kendrick Sampson’s leading man looks from HBO’s Insecure but he’s been in all your faves too: The Vampire Diaries, How To Get Away With Murder, The Flash, the list goes on. He joins the hosts of Thirst Aid Kit to talk his new movie, Miss Juneteenth, as well as what it’s like working with some of Hollywood’s most influential women.

Slate, in collaboration with Dropbox, presents Thirst Aid Kit live, a podcast centered on pop culture and how it shapes desire. Join hosts and creative collaborators Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins to dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst through illuminating and hilarious conversations with some of the leading creators at the festival.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, gifs, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. If the spirit moves you, send us your own drabbles by emailing thirstaidkit@slate.com.