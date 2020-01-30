From Lost to Hawaii Five-O, Daniel Dae Kim is all talent and cheeky smiles. He joins the hosts of Thirst Aid Kit to discuss the premiere of Blast Beat, what it’s like to be discarded for Keanu Reeves and Randall Park, being trapped on the Lost island, and what it means to see himself as a Thirst Object.

You may know Kendrick Sampson’s leading man looks from HBO’s Insecure but he’s been in all your faves too: The Vampire Diaries, How To Get Away With Murder, The Flash, the list goes on. He joins the hosts of Thirst Aid Kit to talk his new movie, Miss Juneteenth, as well as what it’s like working with some of Hollywood’s most influential women.

Slate, in collaboration with Dropbox, presents Thirst Aid Kit live, a podcast centered on pop culture and how it shapes desire. Join hosts and creative collaborators Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins to dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst through illuminating and hilarious conversations with some of the leading creators at the festival.

