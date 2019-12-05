Thirst Aid Kit

Funny Bones ft. Wyatt Cenac

Comedian Wyatt Cenac helps Thirst Aid Kit break down the use of humor in thirst.

About the Show

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

Hosts

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

Episode Notes

Wyatt Cenac knows funny. You may have heard him in everything from BoJack Horseman to Archer and Bob’s Burgers. He was a writer for King of the Hill and a correspondent on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, and he starred in Barry Jenkins’ first full-length feature film, Medicine for Melancholy. Cenac has also starred in his own stand-up specials, one of which, Brooklyn, was nominated in 2015 for the Grammy Award for best comedy album. Like we said, this man knows his funny.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, GIFS, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. You can make use of our Thirst Sommelier service by calling and leaving a BRIEF message at (510) 984-4778. That’s (510) 9-THIRST. We also love fan fic—send us your drabbles (along with your pronouns) and we might read them out on the show! We’re at thirstaidkit@slate.com.