Does Randall Park know what he does to us? We only ask because whether it’s performing a classic prank as Asian Jim on The Office or punching Keanu Reeves in Always Be My Maybe, Randall keeps showing us he’s one to watch, whether on network TV, in lesser known indie films, or in superhero franchises. He’s an “overnight” success only if you typically sleep for 15 years a night—and the result is he leaves his fingerprint on every script he touches. Plus, he’s got the cutest smile, the warmest eyes, and that low-key “grown man heat” we’ll never get tired of. P.S.: Get ready for Fan Fic Wars. This one’s a banger. You’ve been warned!

