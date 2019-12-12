Thirst Aid Kit

Randall Park: He Has the Range

Randall Park shows us why he’ll always be our baby.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

About the Show

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

Hosts

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

Episode Notes

Does Randall Park know what he does to us? We only ask because whether it’s performing a classic prank as Asian Jim on The Office or punching Keanu Reeves in Always Be My Maybe, Randall keeps showing us he’s one to watch, whether on network TV, in lesser known indie films, or in superhero franchises. He’s an “overnight” success only if you typically sleep for 15 years a night—and the result is he leaves his fingerprint on every script he touches. Plus, he’s got the cutest smile, the warmest eyes, and that low-key “grown man heat” we’ll never get tired of. P.S.: Get ready for Fan Fic Wars. This one’s a banger. You’ve been warned!

Our music is by Tanya Morgan.