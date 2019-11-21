Thirst Aid Kit

The Many Lives of Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson had us as Pacey in Dawson’s Creek—and in everything ever since.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

Follow

Episode Notes

It’s difficult to separate Joshua Jackson the actor from Pacey Witter the character, but we managed it in this episode! He may have captured our teen hearts but we’re also interested in what he’s been up to since then—on TV and onstage: Fringe, The Affair, When They See Us, Children of a Lesser God, etc. Joshua brings a preternaturally mature persona that makes our eyes shine and our [REDACTED] tingle.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, GIFs, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. If the spirit moves you, send us your own drabbles by emailing thirstaidkit@slate.com.