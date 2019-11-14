You know it, you see it—there’s something about Lakeith. It’s there in Atlanta, in Get Out, in Someone Great … the list goes on. It’s actually many things—ace acting ability; a bucketload of confident, quirky charm; and a presence that belies his slight and lovely frame, all in a relatively short career so far. We wade through all these thirst-inducing attributes, as well as what it means to fancy a Thirst Object when they’ve messed up … We also have a reader drabble about an old TAK fave, as well as our own new Lakeith-centric fan fic. It’s a good day to be thirsty, pals.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, GIFs, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. Send us your own drabbles! We’re at thirstaidkit@slate.com.