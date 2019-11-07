Thirst Aid Kit

Jason. And Jason Again.

Jason Sudeikis and Jason Mantzoukas have very different kinds of charms, yet both satisfy our thirsts.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

We say Sudeikis, you say Mantzoukas, let’s call the whole thing off! Yes, it’s a “two for one” deal on this week’s episode, in which we examine two funnymen named Jason and figure out their very distinct and very different brands of sex appeal. Jason Sudeikis is all charm in a bottle and Jason Mantzoukas has his wild-man persona, and yet both satisfy our varied thirsts.

Finally! We have the return of Thirst Sommelier and this time we’re helping someone find a suitable replacement for Shia LaBeouf,  “good boy–bad man.” Fanfic Wars gets cozy and, of course, silly. With these two Thirst Objects, how could it not?

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, GIFs, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. Don’t forget to send us your drabbles by emailing thirstaidkit@slate.com.