The thing about Jake Johnson is: So. Many. People. Fancy. Him! Is it because he legitimately looks like a guy you might bump into at your neighborhood bar? Or is it because he serves up a specifically appealing mix of gruff, grumpy heat (with truly *superb* on-screen kiss abilities!) that just makes you want to join him on the sofa and rail at modern life? We discuss his many forms and charms, from New Girl, to Into the Spider-Verse via Easy, etc. We also have a couple of original drabbles that might make you sweat a little.

