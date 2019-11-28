Thirst Aid Kit

Jake Johnson: Turtle, Bear, Total Snack

This appealingly grumpy Chicago bear is the epitome of “rumpled bae,” but that’s what makes him so lovable!

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

Hosts

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

Episode Notes

The thing about Jake Johnson is: So. Many. People. Fancy. Him! Is it because he legitimately looks like a guy you might bump into at your neighborhood bar? Or is it because he serves up a specifically appealing mix of gruff, grumpy heat (with truly *superb* on-screen kiss abilities!) that just makes you want to join him on the sofa and rail at modern life? We discuss his many forms and charms, from New Girl, to Into the Spider-Verse via Easy, etc. We also have a couple of original drabbles that might make you sweat a little.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, GIFs, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. Send us your own short drabbles! We’re at thirstaidkit@slate.com.