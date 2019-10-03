If you like your comedy packaged in a bundle of silly, offbeat joy, then this week’s Thirst Object should appeal. We’re talking about Oscar-nominated director, writer, and actor Taika Waititi. The lesser spotted New Zealand silver-haired fox knows that going through the funny bone is the best way to our hearts—and brings a childlike glee to filmmaking that makes us want to go on an adventure with him.

Plus! We have Fanfic Wars, in which Nichole goes on a fright fest and Bim enjoys baked goods. And we kick things off with a [REDACTED] to wet the whistle. 👀

