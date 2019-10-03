Thirst Aid Kit

In the Shadows With Taika Waititi

Why you should be paying more attention to director Taika Waititi.

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

Episode Notes

If you like your comedy packaged in a bundle of silly, offbeat joy, then this week’s Thirst Object should appeal. We’re talking about Oscar-nominated director, writer, and actor Taika Waititi. The lesser spotted New Zealand silver-haired fox knows that going through the funny bone is the best way to our hearts—and brings a childlike glee to filmmaking that makes us want to go on an adventure with him.

Plus! We have Fanfic Wars, in which Nichole goes on a fright fest and Bim enjoys baked goods. And we kick things off with a [REDACTED] to wet the whistle. 👀

Find show notes, fanfic, and more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. Share your drabbles with us there or email them to us at thirstaidkit@slate.com. Our music is by Tanya Morgan. Thirst responsibly—don’t forget to wear headphones!