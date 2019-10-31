That Sturdy Feeling With Driadonna Roland
Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, and Winston Duke steal scenes—and hearts.
Episode Notes
Happy Halloween! This week there are no tricks and only BIG OLE TREATS thanks to the top-tier selection of Thirst Objects gathered. We asked our friend, writer and covert thirst-bucket Driadonna Roland, to help us break down the dudes that make her weak in the knees. We started on Baldwin’s Beale Street with Stephan (StePHOINE) James, pivoted to the boardwalk for Bobby ‘something’s about to go down’ Cannavale, and traversed the Jabari kingdom for Winston ‘dem thighs!’ Duke. Fanfic Wars was a mixed bag of thirst as usual—don’t forget to vote for your fave drabble!
Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, GIFs, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. Send us your (short!) thirsty drabbles by emailing thirstaidkit@slate.com.