Thirst Aid Kit

That Sturdy Feeling With Driadonna Roland

Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, and Winston Duke steal scenes—and hearts.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

Follow

Episode Notes

Happy Halloween! This week there are no tricks and only BIG OLE TREATS thanks to the top-tier selection of Thirst Objects gathered. We asked our friend, writer and covert thirst-bucket Driadonna Roland, to help us break down the dudes that make her weak in the knees. We started on Baldwin’s Beale Street with Stephan (StePHOINE) James, pivoted to the boardwalk for Bobby ‘something’s about to go down’ Cannavale, and traversed the Jabari kingdom for Winston ‘dem thighs!’ Duke. Fanfic Wars was a mixed bag of thirst as usual—don’t forget to vote for your fave drabble!

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes, GIFs, and so much more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. Send us your (short!) thirsty drabbles by emailing thirstaidkit@slate.com.